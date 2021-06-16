Previous
Clear but fuzzy by moonshinegoober
345 / 365

Clear but fuzzy

I clearly know what I want but the road to get there is super fuzzy.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
94% complete

