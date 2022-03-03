A Day of Many

Today is Hanz’s 6th Birthday. Today is laundry day. Today Josh was mad at me. Today is the day before Monga’s birthday. Today I had two work calls. Today my best friend, Lisa, told me this photo was beautiful. On a day that many events whirled through my thoughts, my best friend, who is completely genuine with compliments, messages such a sentiment that struck me when I was feeling the weight of my thoughts. Thank you. Beauty is more than a photo, and when your best friend tells you this, you thank the gods you have a friend so amazing that on any given day they give you everything. Lisa, if you read this, thank you. I was so down today and you made me feel so strong.