An Ode to the Ocean by moonshinegoober
An Ode to the Ocean

A rose as red as rubies
Castaway along the rugged shore
A reminder to share this moment
As the ocean shares so much more
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
