One Dandelion by moonshinegoober
One Dandelion

The only dandelion in the yard. Today Josh’s grandpa (his Dad’s side) passed away. Taking this photo to honor his life.
4th May 2022

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
