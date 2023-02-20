Previous
Afternoon Light by moonshinegoober
Afternoon Light

Just sitting here by my happy plants while the dogs chew their bones. It’s overcast today which creates the loveliest filtered light to play with.
Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
