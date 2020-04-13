Previous
Next
His Life by mozette
Photo 3752

His Life

I'm transferring my grandpa's life's diarys again... I have caught up with the last 2 months in 1939.

In the past few days, I've written out March and April... now, onto May.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise