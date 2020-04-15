Previous
Made to Last by mozette
Photo 3754

Made to Last

I'm working on Grandpa's diarys again, and have been finding little treasures inside them - like this receipt from 1939.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
