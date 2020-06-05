Previous
Vintage Clothing Day by mozette
Vintage Clothing Day

Today is a once a year event where I urge my friends to wear old-fashioned clothes and to bring forward to the public eye depression and suicide.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
