Photo 3889
Coffee
Elisabeth and I went out to our usual coffee place today. At the back of the coffee house they've hung big canvas bags up. I love them.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
