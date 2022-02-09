Sign up
Photo 4419
Almost Open
I love how Mother Nature surprises us with the smallest things.
From fowers to new growth, to blue tongue lizards and butterflies, gardens are filled with delightful and beautiful things.
I love my garden. I try to let it do what it wants without me interfering too much.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
