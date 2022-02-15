Previous
Next
Favourite Authors by mozette
Photo 4425

Favourite Authors

It's a great thing to work at a charity. You can get in and find anything you want.

For me, it's book authors I grew up with.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise