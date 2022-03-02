Previous
Shallots by mozette
Shallots

Last year, my brother and his girlfriend gave me two onions.

Instead of cooking them, I planted them. And now, they're growing shallots.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
