Photo 4457
Broken
One of my jades split itself.
So, seeing it wasn't rotten, I cut the branches off and made new plants, and propped the main trunk up against another fully grown jade so it can get new roots to be potted up.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
19th March 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
