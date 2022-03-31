Previous
My Little Garden by mozette
My Little Garden

I've got a small garden, and it backs onto another unit complex.

But from this angle, it looks like it's bigger than it really is.
31st March 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
