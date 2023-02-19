Previous
All Cleaned Up by mozette
All Cleaned Up

Yesterday, I cleared out my potting station in the back yard.

I found a dead spider, and freaked out a cockroach, but all was good.
19th February 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
