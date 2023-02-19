Sign up
Photo 4794
All Cleaned Up
Yesterday, I cleared out my potting station in the back yard.
I found a dead spider, and freaked out a cockroach, but all was good.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
my_garden
