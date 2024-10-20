Previous
Autumn Landscape by mtb24
293 / 365

Autumn Landscape

Ottavia Huang’s Travel Sketching: Fall Landscapes & Scenes class at the Mohawk Valley Art Shoppe
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

mtb24

@mtb24
80% complete

