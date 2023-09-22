Previous
Rainy Day by mtroscoe
4 / 365

Rainy Day

From a coffee shoppe sitting outside under a large umbrella I was able to capture the downpour.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Rosco(e) aka my c...

@mtroscoe
There is not enough space, time or reason to describe myself. My hope is that my photos and words will paint the picture viewers will...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Welcome to 365! I am sure you will find us a happy crowd and very supportive of one another! A wonderful image of the downpour , dark and threatening! ( reminds me of work created by a Welsh Painter Sir Kyffin Williams )
September 22nd, 2023  
Jerzy
When browsing the opening page this caught my eye. Very interesting capture
September 22nd, 2023  
