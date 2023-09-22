Sign up
4 / 365
Rainy Day
From a coffee shoppe sitting outside under a large umbrella I was able to capture the downpour.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
2
0
Rosco(e) aka my c...
ace
@mtroscoe
There is not enough space, time or reason to describe myself. My hope is that my photos and words will paint the picture viewers will...
5
photos
1
followers
7
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
1
2
1
3
4
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Nature from my Backyard
Privacy
Public
Tags
rain
,
rainstorm
,
downpour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Welcome to 365! I am sure you will find us a happy crowd and very supportive of one another! A wonderful image of the downpour , dark and threatening! ( reminds me of work created by a Welsh Painter Sir Kyffin Williams )
September 22nd, 2023
Jerzy
When browsing the opening page this caught my eye. Very interesting capture
September 22nd, 2023
