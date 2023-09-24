Sign up
6 / 365
6 / 365
Checking the Tank
This little one has been fueling up all day, the light allowed me to reign in the colors.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Nature from my Backyard
ILCE-7M3
24th September 2023 10:31am
nature
,
backyard
,
hummingbird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A superb image , with the iridescent plumage colour so beautifully captured ! fav
September 27th, 2023
