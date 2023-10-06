Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Communicate More
Captured these two in a deep conversation in the park.
It made me think how important it is to talk more to each other face to face.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Rosco(e) aka my c...
ace
@mtroscoe
There is not enough space, time or reason to describe myself. My hope is that my photos and words will paint the picture viewers will...
1
2
3
4
5
Album
The Stories of Us
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th September 2023 12:44pm
Tags
friends
,
park
,
bnw
,
communicate
