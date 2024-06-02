Previous
back to the old day by mumuzi
Photo 367

back to the old day

20mm old len
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Forrest

@mumuzi
I am using Nikon D90 for my first 365 project. I am a big fan of monochrome photography and square format.
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise