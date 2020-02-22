Previous
Next
Designs all around us by mvogel
154 / 365

Designs all around us

Twin River
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Mary Vogel

@mvogel
Originally from Cornwall, NY then moved to Newton, MA in my college years, met my husband of now 31 years in MA and have 3...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise