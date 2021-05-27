walk in truth - Get pushed challenge

@homeschoolmom Lisa Poland challenged me to photograph letters in nature to spell a word (any word, your choice)
Truth cannot be changed by popular opinion, government mandates, TV or media. It isn't truth because I said it is or anyone else. Real truth IS absolute, it is black & white.
Opinions change, science change, society changes, and even time itself cannot alter the truth. We can however choose truth or not.
Real Truth is found in God's Word because HE cannot lie, He is Truth. Jesus said I am the way, the truth and the life.
Here is my response to your get-pushed challenge. I'm not excited about the results. But I hope you like it anyways.