The Bridge BW- Get-Pushed Challenge by myhrhelper
Photo 1102

The Bridge BW- Get-Pushed Challenge

Get Pushed Challenge by @jacqbb Jacqueline
landscape in the style of Sally Mann B&W
https://www.sallymann.com/southern-landscapes
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Kathy Burzynski
@jacqbb Jacqueline
Here is another response to the challenge.
June 12th, 2021  
