movement - get pushed by myhrhelper
Photo 1112

movement - get pushed

@suez1e Sue challenged me to produce a motion blur image using slow shutter speed and with the camera in a fixed position. Not panning or ICM. It could be water, clouds, people and any other moving subject that creates motion blur.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
Kathy Burzynski
@suez1e Sue Here is a response to the challenge. Let me know your thoughts
July 7th, 2021  
