Street Scene get pushed challenge by myhrhelper
Photo 1133

Street Scene get pushed challenge

@suez1e Present a street scene as a masterpiece that looks as if it was produced with brushstrokes. Get-pushed-474
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
310% complete

Photo Details

Kathy Burzynski
@suez1e Sue - here is another attempt.
August 29th, 2021  
