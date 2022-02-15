Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1198
Are you living in a bubble
Could you be living in a bubble? I have found that what is portrayed as truth by media or government rulers may not actually be the whole story.
Started off playing with shooting bubbles. Then added a few people in the bubbles. Then for the final touch added my colorful smoke.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1198
photos
80
followers
97
following
328% complete
View this month »
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th February 2022 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strange
,
smoke
,
bubble
,
lies
,
mystical
,
media
,
myhrhelper
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close