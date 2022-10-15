Previous
buffalo in the light by myhrhelper
buffalo in the light

Our vacation in the Badlands, in SD
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Sue
While attempting to take a photo of a buffalo during an Intrepid trip to Africa the buffalo took a dislike to us taking photos and began charging us. We escaped but not without burning considerable adrenalin. Well done on this capture
October 26th, 2022  
Kathy Burzynski
@suez1e Wow, that sounds scary. This guy wasn't that close but with wild animals you just never know. Thanks for the support
October 26th, 2022  
