art flowers by myhrhelper
art flowers

got some flowers for my birthday 10/28.
They are now dying and seemed a great time to photograph them.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
