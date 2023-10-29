Previous
Which is better
Which is better

do you like this one OR https://365project.org/myhrhelper/365/2023-10-28
Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
Julie Ryan
I like this one best but they are both great!
October 29th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
I prefer this one
October 29th, 2023  
katy ace
I think I prefer this one as the others do. But I agree they are both great.
October 29th, 2023  
