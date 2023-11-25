Previous
snowy river by myhrhelper
Photo 1304

snowy river

I'm not a fan of winter or snow but I needed to get outside and capture it from a photographer standpoint.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Photo Details

katy ace
A Maz. Ing~! Thanks for the sacrifice FAV
November 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Your effort is rewarded. It's a fantastic shot!
November 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So nicely done well worth youreffort
November 27th, 2023  
