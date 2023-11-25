Sign up
Photo 1304
snowy river
I'm not a fan of winter or snow but I needed to get outside and capture it from a photographer standpoint.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
3
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1305
photos
71
followers
84
following
357% complete
View this month »
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th November 2023 2:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
river
,
milwaukee river
katy
ace
A Maz. Ing~! Thanks for the sacrifice FAV
November 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Your effort is rewarded. It's a fantastic shot!
November 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So nicely done well worth youreffort
November 27th, 2023
