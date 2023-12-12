Sign up
Previous
Photo 1310
Milo
When I started the stranger's project I also took a picture of her dog. He is 8 months old and so cute
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
6
1
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
8th December 2023 2:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
Corinne C
ace
Sweet portrait
December 12th, 2023
Laura
ace
Adorable.
December 12th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Very cute
December 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely dog great name too
December 12th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Very cute
December 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Cute with those pink lips.
December 13th, 2023
