Loving (and evil) Sister-n-Law by myhrhelper
Photo 1396

Loving (and evil) Sister-n-Law

Visit my sister-n-law who's health is not good. She had us go to Russel Stoffers chocolate and treated us to ice cream. Diet went out the window - but it was yummy
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Kathy Burzynski

I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011.
katy ace
lovely portrait of her and I can't think of a better reason to toss a diet out the window
April 25th, 2024  
