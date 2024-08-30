Previous
spying phototgrapher by myhrhelper
Photo 1480

spying phototgrapher

This is my rule of thirds photo for 52 frames. The photo is strong for the rule of thirds but weak as far as photo interest.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Kathy Burzynski

ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise