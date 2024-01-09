Previous
January 9, 2024 by mypetmelissa
9 / 365

January 9, 2024

I’m hoping I don’t find out about a leak the hard way. I’m hoping my sump pump pumps. I’m hoping the deck furniture stays on the deck and the power lines on the poles. I hope that for you, too (9/365)
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Mypetmelissa

@mypetmelissa
Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce | Ex-ClickPro | Canon 70D/13 Pro | ...
2% complete

