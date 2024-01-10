Previous
January 10, 2024
10 / 365

January 10, 2024

100% Thrifted Office Fashion, I ❤️Winter Wardrobe #1:

Coat - Lightweight oat-colored wool, fully lined (this is the most intact part of the lining, the coat has no existing pockets and the sleeve liners are tatters) handmade, attached hood great for windy days, vintage probably 80s, $25 Salvation Army 2020

Blouse - Emerald green Swiss dot cotton, full button front, puffed 3/4 sleeves band collar, J Crew, $8 Savers 2024

Skirt - Grey/tan tweed w/ specs of color, fully lined NO POCKETS 😡, natural waist, straight line below the knee with kick flap, unsure origin $7 Savers 2023

Scarf/Shawl - sunny yellow and olive green Indian print, unknown material and origin, matches everything $6 Savers 2022

Gloves - pebbled brown leather, cashmere lined, “Made in Italy for Bambergers”, like new, $4 Thrifty Penny 2023

Bracelets - brass, mother of pearl, vintage unknown origin and age, ~$5 each Savers 2020

Hanky - vintage, mine

Out of shot: gray knee high socks, brown leather brogue Chelsea boots, brown leather hippy purse.

Total look, what? About $50 and they are all nice quality pieces that work with so many other things in my closet.

When people complain about winter, remind them of the accoutrements!!!! (10/365)
Photo Details

