January 25, 2024

He took a call on the ride home, a ten minute consultation with a (friend? classmate? colleague? buyer? definitely another child?) about Pokémon cards in such a businesslike manner that we dutifully turned down the radio and held our conversation until he was done. The call ended when he suggested they circle back after he got home and could pull out his collection to show him the difference between a mega something something and Japanese mega something something. It was just a little moment, he barely thought anything of it, but to me it was a charming little insight in the whole person that he is. 25/365)