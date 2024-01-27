Previous
January 27, 2024 by mypetmelissa
January 27, 2024

A million years from now, when he is tall and I am old and can’t seem to keep things straight, I’ll know which one he is. Based on a million small reasons but especially his stance. (27/365)
