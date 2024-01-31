January 31, 2024

100% Thrifted Office Fashion, I ❤️Winter Wardrobe #2:



Blouse: Cotton, floral flour sack print, bell sleeves, Time and Tru (just looked this up, the brand is from Walmart and I’m honestly surprised because I wear this top all the time, over the course of four years, it matches everything, might be my favorite top) $5 Savers, 2020



Cardigan: viscose, 3/4 sleeves, peacock blue, Loft, Savers 2023 $6



Skirt: charcoal gray wool, fully lined, nip waist, below the knee, no kick please but has pockets 🤗🤗, Savers 2024 $7



Belt: Genuine leather, natural tone, 3/4”, Calvin Klein, Savers 2023, $5



Bracelet: brass and (bone? It only just occurred to me it might be ivory but I’m sticking with bone), vintage, Savers 2019 $5



Scarf: sunny yellow and olive green Indian print, somehow matches everything, Savers 2023 $6



The key to thrifting is holding out for quality. If you need office clothes you can walk into any thrift store and put together a week of outfits, no problem. Building a wardrobe means collecting things that are timeless and will last the testof time. Look for:



~natural materials like cotton that washes, wool that holds up, and leather that will give and gain patina

~always look through the sweaters, you’ll often find cashmere. Look in sizes larger than you because often nice sweaters shrink when people wash them

~look for things that are well made like fully lined, tailored silhouettes, and trusted brands

~establish your style: pick a color pallet and mix with it all four seasons. My favorite top I wear year round coordinates with season appropriate with skirts and layers

~pick things that match with things you already have, don’t find something that only works if you have to find something else to go with it

~don’t buy anything that doesn’t fit you now, and don’t buy anything you don’t love. If you think you’ll still be thinking of it three days from now, you love it and you should get it

~put in rules to prevent over spending. I only buy leather shoes, bags, and belts. I only timeless pieces. I don’t do consignment. I don’t buy fast fashion.



Happy #thrifting! (31/365) #365photochallenge #365project