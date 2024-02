February 1, 2024

When we came back to the office, I swore off office slacks, a neutered garment that attempts to fit a woman’s body into a man’s world. And, instead, I have a collection of skirts: every color of the rainbow, for all seasons, long, lined, knee length, pencil, circle, pleated, and even a kilt. I have a wealth of skirts, every one of them thrifted. (32/365)