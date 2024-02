February 4, 2024

When I’m not at a record store, I’m a connoisseur of vinyl and have a running list of albums I’d like to collect. When I am at a record store, I realize I just want to sneakily listen to the same album over and over again when no one else is home, embarrassed of my limited taste but happy in its comfort. Ahem. Thankfully he had some better ideas. (35/365)