February 5, 2024

In my basement there is a chair that I took a photograph of today because I needed to take a photograph today. It’s a really great chair that I got for like less than $20 from the Savers. It’s a unicorn in that it 1. Looks great 2. has a compact footprint and 3. reclines and rocks and rotates in all the ways you want a comfy chair to do. (36/364)