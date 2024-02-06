Previous
February 6, 2024 by mypetmelissa
37 / 365

February 6, 2024

Did the architect consider the unnerving experience of hearing someone of sight when they designed the hallways? Five years of sneaking up and being snuck up upon tells me, no. (37/365)
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Mypetmelissa

@mypetmelissa
Mypetmelissa
