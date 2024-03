March 1, 2024

Somehow, despite a major hiccup, I finished my day with a smile on my face. That’s today’s gratitude. (61/366)



For the curious: my battery died at a job site while I was measuring new construction. AAA saved the day without too much time lost. Really nothing, barely an event worth mentioning if not for the daily incessant need for photos🙃