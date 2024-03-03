Previous
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024

I know we’re not supposed to enjoy climate change. I’m just grateful to open my windows on sunny Sunday mornings, especially after the birds have come back to town. I’m not the only one. (63/366)
March 3, 2024

Mypetmelissa

@mypetmelissa
Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce | Ex-ClickPro | Canon 70D/13 Pro | ...
