Wonder by mzzhope
Wonder

“If you could understand a single grain of wheat you would die of wonder.”

-Martin Luther
22nd December 2019

Hope D Jennings

Nicole Campbell ace
I have never heard this quote before, very fitting for your image
December 22nd, 2019  
