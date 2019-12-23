Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1034
Dreaming of a Green Christmas
Ice and snow are pretty but I am glad it’s melting and Christmas will be warm (ish).
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3007
photos
189
followers
106
following
283% complete
View this month »
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Latest from all albums
1032
472
716
783
1033
473
784
1034
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
23rd December 2019 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
drops
,
melting
,
hemlock
Linda Godwin
Beautiful, love the droplets!
December 24th, 2019
Faye Turner
Lovely capture
December 24th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close