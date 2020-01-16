Sign up
Photo 1058
After The Storm
I am playing with my too much ignored 50mm lens. I forgot how much I like the dreamy effect you can get with it.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th January 2020 4:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
rain
,
hdj50
