Photo 1057
Dinner with a Friend
Had a long dinner with my friend Lisa today. Just a photo from the restaurant.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th January 2020 12:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
Kathryn Price
Looks like a perfect evening dinner.
January 16th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
@kfpartist
It was!
January 16th, 2020
Annie D
ace
a lovely ambiance :)
January 16th, 2020
Granagringa
ace
Such a good DoF; the fireplace adds so much to the "story".
January 16th, 2020
