Dinner with a Friend by mzzhope
Photo 1057

Dinner with a Friend

Had a long dinner with my friend Lisa today. Just a photo from the restaurant.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Kathryn Price
Looks like a perfect evening dinner.
January 16th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
@kfpartist It was!
January 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
a lovely ambiance :)
January 16th, 2020  
Granagringa ace
Such a good DoF; the fireplace adds so much to the "story".
January 16th, 2020  
