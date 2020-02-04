Sign up
Photo 1077
Spring Will Come
The groundhog predicted an early spring and their are signs all around.
Love these fuzzy Magnolia buds.
For the forms in nature week of black and white ( flash of red) February.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
buds
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Taffy
ace
Beautiful work with DoF!
February 5th, 2020
