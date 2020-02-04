Previous
Spring Will Come by mzzhope
Photo 1077

Spring Will Come

The groundhog predicted an early spring and their are signs all around.
Love these fuzzy Magnolia buds.

For the forms in nature week of black and white ( flash of red) February.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details

Taffy ace
Beautiful work with DoF!
February 5th, 2020  
