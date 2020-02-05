Sign up
Photo 1078
Coils
Tiny tendrils wrapped around some briars.
For the forms in nature part of flash of red/ black and White February.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
5th February 2020 4:32pm
Tags
vines
,
tendrils
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Brigette
ace
very nice! that hint of light is lovely
February 6th, 2020
Michèle
Wonderful shot!
February 6th, 2020
Barb
ace
Ideal entry to the challenge.
February 6th, 2020
Kara
ace
Lovely use of light, and great focus!!
February 6th, 2020
